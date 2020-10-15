Twitter Investigating Outage, Says No Evidence of Hack

Twitter said it was "investigating" on outage on its platform on Thursday, adding there was no evidence of a hack.

There were user-generated reports of the outage on Downdetector,com just after 6 p.m. ET. Many reported receiving an error message.

At 7:16 p.m. ET, Twitter issued a statement on is platform: "Twitter has been down for many of you and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone. We had some trouble with our internal systems and don’t have any evidence of a security breach or hack."

An earlier notice posted on Twitter’s status page said the company was “Investigating Irregularity with Twitter APIs.”

Around 7 p.m., the social media platform appeared to be working again, at least for some users.

In July, hackers broke into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians, celebrities and major companies in an apparent Bitcoin scam.

The ruse included bogus tweets from former President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and a number of tech billionaires including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Celebrities Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, were also hacked. The fake tweets tweets offered to send $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to an anonymous Bitcoin address.