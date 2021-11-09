Internet outage

Internet Services Come Back Online After Widespread Comcast Xfinity Outages Reported

The outage seemed to primarily affect Comcast's Xfinity internet, television and telephone service customers

55947940
Getty Images

Widespread internet outages were reported Tuesday morning, with tens of thousands of customers reporting a lack of access.

The outage seemed to be primarily affect Comcast's Xfinity internet, television and telephone service customers.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Tuesday morning, customers reported outages in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Chicago and beyond starting around 8 a.m. ET, according to self-reported outage aggregator DownDetector.com.

By 9:40 a.m. many customers reported their service had come back online.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Astroworld 5 hours ago

With Victims ID'd, Many Questions Remain in Houston Festival Tragedy

heart disease 8 hours ago

Falling Asleep at This Time May Help Protect Your Heart

On Monday night, Xfinity customers in the Bay Area also reported widespread outages, with Comcast later updating that most subscribers were back online by 11 p.m., according to NBC Bay Area.

The company has not made any statements on the reason for the outage.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

This article tagged under:

Internet outageinternet
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us