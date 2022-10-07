radiation

Why US Purchase of Radiation Sickness Drug Nplate Is No Cause for Alarm

The Department of Health and Human Services has ordered a $290 million supply of a medication used for injuries caused by radiation

Amgen
Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Amid concerns about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent nuclear threats came a bit of startling news: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that it spent $290 million on a drug to treat radiation sickness.

The department said in a statement that the purchase of the drug, called Nplate, is part of its “long-standing, ongoing efforts by the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response to better prepare the U.S. for the potential health impacts of a wide range of threats to national security.”

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In other words, despite President Joe Biden's warning that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is the highest it has been since the Cuban missile crisis, the purchase of the drug for radiation sickness is coincidental, according to the HHS.

Nplate, manufactured by U.S. drugmaker Amgen, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2021 to treat injuries caused by acute radiation syndrome, also known as radiation sickness. (It was also approved in 2008 to treat an autoimmune disorder that causes excessive bleeding.)

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

13 mins ago

Anna Sorokin, Convicted ‘Fake Heiress' Subject of Netflix's ‘Inventing Anna,' Released as She Fights Deportation

2 hours ago

US Changing Name of Fort Hood to Honor Hispanic General

This article tagged under:

radiation
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us