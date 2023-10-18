Health & Science

Why it's OK to hit the snooze button, according to science

Researchers in Sweden asked people to spend several nights in a sleep lab — and then hit snooze

If you’re concerned that by hitting the snooze button multiple times in the morning you could be hurting your sleep, you can sleep easy: For most people, “snoozing” has no impact on sleep quality, a new study suggests.

What's more, for some, hitting the button multiple times over 30 minutes may spark alertness more quickly than sleeping through without a break, according to the study, published Wednesday in the Journal of Sleep Research.

The study found “that snoozing for 30 minutes in the morning does not make you more tired or more likely to wake up from deep sleep,” the study’s lead author, Tina Sundelin, an associate professor in the department of psychology at Stockholm University in Sweden, said in an email. “For those who usually snooze, it might even be helpful with waking.”

Among the 1,732 adults who filled out a questionnaire about their waking habits in the morning, 69% said they hit the snooze button at least sometimes, especially on weekdays. Many, 60%, said they “most often” or “always” fell asleep between alarms, the result being that, on average, snoozers got just a little less sleep.

