Why Bookings at the Jersey Shore Are Filling Up Faster Than Ever

It’s not even a full month into winter yet, but lots of people have already made their plans for summer at the beach along the Jersey Shore — all part of a growing trend that could leave many with fewer choices on where to stay, especially if waiting too long to book.

In January, the beaches are barren in Wildwood Crest, with plenty of space to take a stroll. But it’s much busier behind the desk at local hotels and other places to stay, as businesses are already booking up for the busy summer season.

“We're seeing more phone calls. We're getting more emails,” said Steve Tecco, who owns the Armada Motel-by-the-Sea. “Rooms are renting earlier than they ever have before.”

Tecco is also the president of the Greater Wildwood Hotel and Motel Association. At the Armada, he says very few rooms remain available during the prime summer months from late June through Labor Day.

“Peak season has filled in very quickly,” he said. “Right now, we have many on our wait list.”

Cape May County Director of Tourism Diane Wieland said what it boils down to is quite simple: “We have so much to offer. And it's not just beaches.”

That has been a key selling point in Cape May County’s new summer marketing campaign: “Authentically charming, sincerely yours.” The slogan was first used in the county’s advertising push for the fall.

“Every town is a little bit different, has a little different appeal. And it's all real. We didn't have to build it. We don't have to create it,” said Wieland. “The other thing is you know it's sincerely yours. It's all for you. Take your choice.”

Also part of the equation — visitors coming from more of a variety of places. Historically, the majority of Cape May County’s visitor base has come from the greater Philadelphia area. But in recent years, more and more people from North Jersey, New York and Connecticut have been making the trip.

“I think the pandemic created that when they started to look for places to go,” Wieland said. “That's when we started to see the increase and we just continued to market to them.”

Tecco said it comes down to relative proximity.

“We’re a little further perhaps, but still relatively close,” he said.