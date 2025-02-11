Air Travel

Who is Vince Neil and how was he involved in Scottsdale plane crash?

The deadly collision on Monday follows other recent aviation-related fatal events.

By Staff Reports

Vince Neil
Getty Images

The private jet involved in a deadly collision at Arizona's Scottsdale Airport on Monday was owned by Vince Neil, famed lead singer of the rock band Mötley Crüe.

Neil was not aboard the plane at the time of the crash, which is under investigation by the National Transportation and Safety Board.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

"On board Mr. Neil's plane were two pilots and two passengers," Neil's representative wrote in a statement on Monday. "Mr. Neil's thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today."

Neil's representative said other details were not yet available.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Mötley Crüe, which formed in 1981, has sold more than 100 million records worldwide. The group has numerous platinum-selling albums, including their most popular album "Dr. Feelgood," which was certified 6x Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America with over 6 million copies sold.

Neil has been Mötley Crüe's lead singer for the majority of the band's existence. He has also released solo albums.

Neil's Learjet 35A jet crashed shortly after two sets of main landing gear failed upon landing and caused the jet to veer off the runway and into a Gulfstream 200 business jet. One person aboard Neil's Learjet 35A jet died but they have not yet been identified.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Florida 42 mins ago

Former UConn basketball player arrested for killing mother in Florida: Police

Russia 1 hour ago

Russia has released detained American teacher Marc Fogel, the White House says

Aviation tragedies have remained at the top of collective memory in recent years, from the deadly Boeing disasters in 2018 and 2019 and even the disappearance of the Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 in 2014.

Most recently, a commercial jetliner and an Army helicopter collided near Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29, killing 67 people. On Jan. 31 in Philadelphia, a medical transportation plane crashed, killing six people on board and another person on the ground. Last week, 10 people were killed when small commuter plane crashed in western Alaska.

NBC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article tagged under:

Air Travel
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us