Who is speaking at the RNC on Day 3? Full list of who to expect, schedule of events

The third day of the Republican National Convention will feature some of the party's biggest names as the convention turns it focus to foreign affairs and "border security."

Among the most notable highlights will be the first public address of Ohio Sen. JD Vance, named former President Donald Trump’s running mate this week, as well as Donald Trump Jr.

The theme for the third day of the convention will be “Make America Strong Once Again,” according to the GOP.

Here's who will be speaking on Day 3 of the RNC:

RNC Day 3: Full speaker list and schedule

SESSION TIME: 5:38 PM - 9:58 PM CT

5:44PM – VIDEO

5:59PM – VIDEO

6:01PM – Rep. Brian Mast (FL-21)

6:04PM – Rep. Nancy Mace (SC-01)

6:07PM – Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX-13)

6:12PM – VIDEO

6:13PM – Ric Grenell, Former Acting Director of National Intelligence

6:17PM – Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL-01)

6:24PM – Callista Gingrich, Former Ambassador to the Holy See

6:32PM – Newt Gingrich, Former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives

6:36PM – Peter Navarro, Former Director of the U.S. Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy

6:44PM – Rep. Monica De La Cruz (TX-15)

6:47PM – Thomas Homan, Former Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement

6:50PM - David Lara – Business Owner and Community Activist

6:53PM – Jim Chilton – Rancher

7:02PM – Governor Greg Abbott (TX)

7:10PM – Sarah Philips – Petroleum Engineer

7:13PM – Mayor Trent Conway (East Palestine, Ohio)

7:16PM – Governor Doug Burgum (ND)

7:28PM – Kellyanne Conway, Former Counselor to the President

7:33PM – VIDEO

7:36PM – Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (FL-13)

7:40PM – Staff Sergeant David Bellavia Ret., Medal of Honor Recipient

7:43PM – Scott Neil - Decorated War Hero & Founder, Horse Soldier Bourbon

7:46PM – Kimberly Guilfoyle

8:05PM – Rep. Michael Waltz (FL-06)

8:08PM – VIDEO

8:14PM – Alicia Lopez and Herman Lopez // Cheryl Jules and Christy Shamblin. Gold Star Families

8:20PM – Performance – Brian Kelley, Country Music Artist, and the Holy Redeemer Church of God in Christ Choir. UNC Frat Boys.

8:25PM – Shabbos Kestenbaum - Jewish American & Alumnus, Harvard University

8:32PM – Neutra Family – Family of Hamas Hostage

8:35PM – VIDEO

8:37PM – Sergeant William Pekrul – Decorated War Hero, World War II and D-Day Veteran

9:00PM - Kai Trump, Daughter of Donald Trump Jr.

9:05PM – Donald Trump Jr.

9:27PM - Usha Chilukuri Vance, Wife of Senator J.D. Vance, Vice Presidential Nominee

9:31PM – Senator J.D. Vance, Vice Presidential Nominee

What time does the RNC reconvene Wednesday?

According to the GOP’s schedule, the third night of the convention will get underway around 5:45 p.m. CT, with speeches running through 10 p.m.

Here are five facts about the Republican senator from Ohio who Donald Trump chose as his running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

How can you watch speeches live?

The livestream above will carry live speeches as they are happening.

Streaming times include:

Wednesday: 6-10 p.m. CT

What is the theme for Wednesday’s speeches?

“Make America Strong Once Again” will be the overarching theme for the third day of the convention, with the Republican platform calling for overhauls of the U.S.’ foreign policy.

Planks of that platform include more domestic production of energy to rely less on foreign sources of fuel, restoring peace in Europe, and boosting military spending, according to the GOP.