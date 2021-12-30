White House Turns to Supreme Court in Effort to End Trump-Era ‘Remain in Mexico' Policy

The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to rule on whether the Department of Homeland Security must maintain a Trump-era policy known as "Remain in Mexico," which President Joe Biden is trying to eliminate.
The administration asked the justices in a court filing to decide whether Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is required to implement a directive issued during the Trump administration that forces thousands of asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico until their U.S. court dates. A federal appeals court twice thwarted the Biden administration's attempts to terminate the policy.
The administration said this month that it would restart the policy after it lost previous court battles.
Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.
U.S. & World
Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.