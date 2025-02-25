White House says that a large bruise on Trump's hand is from ‘shaking hands all day every day'

The White House is attributing a large bruise on the back of President Donald Trump's right hand to him shaking hands.

The bruise was visible during Trump’s visit with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Monday.

"President Trump is a man of the people," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, said, adding, "His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day."

"President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day every day," Leavitt added in a follow-up statement.

Trump has had visible bruising or redness on his right hand on at least two other occasions, in August and November of last year, according to NBC News observations and wire service photos.

Bruises on the back of Trump's right hand were also noted by various news outlets in 2024. "It’s from shaking hands with thousands of people," Time magazine quoted Trump as saying when asked about it in an article published in December 2024.

In a December interview with NBC News' "Meet the Press," Trump said he would release his full medical report. However, he has yet to do so. While Joe Biden was the oldest president in office, Trump was the oldest to be sworn into office.

