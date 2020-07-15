Alexander Vindman

White House Officials Sent Document to Pentagon Criticizing Vindman After Impeachment Testimony

The Pentagon got the document as Vindman was on track to be promoted to colonel. Sources said the accusations could block a promotion if found to be true

The National Security Council sent a list of allegations about Lt. Col. Alex Vindman to the Pentagon after he testified before the House in impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, according to one person who has seen the document and two others briefed on it.

The Pentagon received the document, which alleged Vindman created a hostile work environment at the NSC, as he was on track to be promoted to colonel. The accusations outlined in it, if substantiated, would have kept him from moving up a rank in the Army, the people familiar with the document said. They said it was not the typical evaluation that military officers serving on the NSC are given when their temporary positions end and they are set to return to the Defense Department, as Vindman was scheduled to do about six months after this document was sent to the Pentagon.

Get the full story at NBCNews.com

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

coronavirus 13 hours ago

US Virus Updates: McConnell Has ‘Total' Confidence in Fauci; Tx. Sets Record for Cases

George Floyd 17 hours ago

Floyd Family Sues Minneapolis Officers Charged in His Death

This article tagged under:

Alexander VindmanWhite Housepresident trumpNational Security Council
Coronavirus Pandemic Wawa Welcome America Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us