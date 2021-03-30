asian americans

White House Announces New Initiatives to Address Anti-Asian Violence

President Joe Biden will reinstate and expand the scope of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders

The White House announced Tuesday new initiatives to address anti-Asian violence amid fresh attention to the rise of attacks against Asian Americans after a shooting earlier this month in Atlanta left six women of Asian descent dead.

President Joe Biden will reinstate and expand the scope of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, the White House said.

The Department of Health and Human Services will also provide $49.5 million to programs helping AAPI survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and the National Science Foundation will spend $33 million to study bias and xenophobia.

This article tagged under:

asian americansJoe BidenBiden Administrationhate crimes
