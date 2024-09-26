Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, are set to face off next week in the only vice presidential debate before the Nov. 5 election.

Here’s what you need to know about the debate:

When is the Walz-Vance vice presidential debate?

The debate will take place at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday. It will be broadcast on CBS and livestreamed on CBS News 24/7 and Paramount+.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Where will Vance and Walz debate?

The debate will take place at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City.

Who will moderate the VP debate?

“CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan of “Face the Nation” will moderate the Oct. 1 debate, according to the network.

Will there be a second vice presidential debate?

As of now, no second vice presidential debate has been announced.

What are the debate rules?

The rules for the debate have not been revealed; however, the debate is expected to last 90 minutes and have both candidates standing behind lecterns, instead of seated, breaking with 16 years of tradition.

Who is Tim Walz?

Tim Walz, the Democratic governor of Minnesota, was selected as Kamala Harris' running mate in August before the Democratic National Convention.

Here are five things you should know about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Born in Nebraska, Walz enlisted in the Army National Guard out of high school. He served in the Guard for more than two decades before retiring in 2005.

The 60-year-old was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2006 and stayed in office from 2007 to 2019 before running for governor of Minnesota.

Before politics, Walz was a high school teacher and football coach who rose to statewide fame after he led Mankato West High School to their first-ever state championship in football.

Who is JD Vance?

Vance, a Republican, is the junior U.S. senator from Ohio. He was selected by former President Donald Trump to be his running mate in July. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq in 2005.

Born in Ohio, the 40-year-old was elected to Congress in 2022 after receiving Trump's endorsement.

Here are five facts about the Republican senator from Ohio who Donald Trump chose as his running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

Outside of politics, Vance made a name for himself with his memoir, the 2016 bestseller “Hillbilly Elegy," published as Trump was first running for president in 2016.