Tire Falls Off Small Plane, Ends Up in Chicago Neighborhood

A tire fell off a small aircraft shortly before the plane's arrival at O'Hare International Airport Thursday evening and ended up in a nearby neighborhood, authorities said.

The flight, which originated from Ironwood in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, was operated by Boutique Air, a regional commuter airline.

None of the seven people on board, two crew members and five passengers, sustained injuries.

At approximately 6:19 p.m., O'Hare operations officials were notified that the plane, which was landing at the time, was sending off a considerable amount of sparks from the landing gear on the left side, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Airport workers then determined the left landing landing gear was missing.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the tire was discovered in the yard of a home in the 5500 block of West Leland Avenue. No injuries were reported there, authorities added.

Shortly before the plane landed at O'Hare, one Jefferson Park resident said she heard a big "boom."

"I didn't know what it was," Rose Bock said. "I didn't know if it was in my house. I checked the basement. I really didn't look outside."

A neighbor then called Bock to tell her several police officers were examining the area outside her home. Officers cordoned off the area surrounding the tire as they investigated the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are both investigating the incident.