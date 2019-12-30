What We Know About Suspect in NY Hanukkah Stabbing

What to Know Grafton Thomas, 37, of Greenwood Lake is accused of stabbing five people Saturday night at a rabbi's home in Monsey, New York

His attorney released a statement saying that Thomas has no history of anti-Semitism and that he suffers from "profound" mental illness

Thomas pleaded not guilty to attempted murder. Meanwhile, authorities investigate his possible motive as well as whether he is connected to a Nov. 20 stabbing of a rabbi

As authorities continue their search for the exact motive of a stabbing at a rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, the attorney for the suspect says Grafton Thomas had a long history of profound mental illness and hospitalization.

In a family statement to NBC New York, attorney Michael Sussman said Sunday that Thomas "has no known history of anti-Semitism and was in a home that embraced and respected all religions and races. He is not a member of any hate groups."

Sussman will be seeking immediate mental health evaluation of Thomas, according to the statement. The 37-year-old pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary at his arraignment on Sunday.

Thomas is accused of stabbing five people Saturday night. A surveillance photo obtained by NBC News shows him charging into Hasidic Rabbi Chaim L. Rottenberg's Rockland County home during a Hanukkah celebration where as many as 70 people were present, according to law enforcement sources.

The Rockland County Sheriff's Office has placed Thomas on suicide watch as a precaution. Meanwhile, the FBI is investigating whether the attack was a hate crime or, as Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, a case of domestic terrorism.

Cuomo said the rabbi's son was one of the stabbing victims, noting that he was "recovering." As of Sunday afternoon, one of the victims was still in critical condition with a skull fracture, according to the assistant district attorney.

"It's important for me to express to the rabbi and to all the people of the state of New York that this is intolerance, meets, ignorance, meets illegality," Cuomo said. "This is violence spurred by hate, it is mass violence, and I consider this an act of domestic terrorism."

Investigators also say they are looking into a separate stabbing of a rabbi in Monsey on Nov. 20. Police want to know if the two stabbing incidents are linked.

His defense said Thomas lives with his mother in Greenwood Lake and claimed he had no criminal history, but an assistant district attorney at his arraignment said he had been arrested for menacing and reckless endangerment in Greenwood Lake this past summer, without elaborating.

Law enforcement sources tell NBC New York that no weapons or threatening writing were found following a search of Thomas' home but authorities are continuing to search through electronics, including a laptop.

Greenwood Lake Mayor Jesse Dwyer was stunned by the stabbings, saying he has known Thomas years ago when they played basketball together. "No one would have ever suspected that he would be capable of committing such a heinous crime," Dwyer said.

After the stabbing, Thomas allegedly tried to gain access to the synagogue next door, but the occupants barricaded themselves inside. Thomas then allegedly fled the scene in a silver sedan, according to witnesses, one of whom got car's license plate number for authorities.

Police say Thomas then led them on a 2-hour manhunt before license plate readers helped them zero in on the car's location near the George Washington Bridge and Thomas was taken into custody without incident.

Two law enforcements sources told NBC New York police found a long knife inside the vehicle when officers stopped Thomas in Harlem, 30 miles away from the crime scene. Sources have not confirmed if the knife found was the alleged weapon in Saturday's attack.

Thomas had blood on his clothing and smelled of bleach when police found him, according to authorities.

Saturday was the seventh night of Hanukkah and was being widely observed in Monsey, a hamlet that is home to thousands of Orthodox Jews.

The attack was the latest in a string of suspected anti-Semitic attacks in the greater New York City area in the last few weeks.

In just the last week alone, at least 10 Jews, including those stabbed in Ramapo, have been injured in the spate of violence in New York City and surrounding towns. That follows the attack on a Kosher supermarket in Jersey City earlier this month that left a cop and three civilians dead.

The NYPD says anti-semitic hate crimes are up 18% in 2019 compared to the previous year. There have been 214 reported attacks in New York City alone.

The NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau said was "closely monitoring" the situation. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea on Sunday said the department had increased patrols at "key locations to ensure that everyone is safe during this holiday season, and into the new year."

