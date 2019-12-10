New Jersey

What We Know About Joseph Seals, the Jersey City Officer Killed in Shootout

Det. Joseph Seals, a 39-year-old father of five, was killed after approaching the suspects' vehicle.

By Adam Tuss

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The police officer shot and killed as part of a multiple-location shootout in Jersey City on Tuesday was identified as a 15-year police veteran, according to law enforcement officials.

Det. Joseph Seals was the first person identified as a victim of two suspects who started the gunfire just after 12 p.m., Jersey City Police Chief Michael Kelly said at a press conference. Seals was a 39-year-old father of five who had joined the Jersey City Police Department in 2006.

The detective worked with the city’s Cease Fire Unit, and was the department’s leading officer in removing guns from Jersey City streets, Kelly said.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Trump Impeachment 16 hours ago

Hints of Mueller: How the Russia Probe Informs Democrats’ Case on Impeachment

Yankees 7 hours ago

Yankees Land Gerrit Cole on Record $324M, 9-Year Deal: Source

Seals gained some press in 2008 after saving a woman from a sexual assault inside her own home on Christmas Eve. Seals and a partner climbed a fire escape and broke a window, according to an NJ.com report, wrestling the suspect to the ground as he fought with the officers.

According to senior law enforcement officials, Seals saw a U-Haul truck possibly linked to a murder from over the weekend in Bayonne. As he approached the truck, one of the suspects got out of the car and shot him.

Seals died from his injuries. The suspects fled that scene immediately after the officer was shot, driving over to a kosher market. Three more victims were killed at that scene before the male and female suspects died as well.

The pair and the police exchanged at least 100 gunshots in the standoff.

This article tagged under:

New Jerseypolice officerJersey Cityvictims
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us