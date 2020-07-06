What Unites Planned Parenthood, Kushner and Kanye? PPP Loans

The federal government-backed loans totaling as much as $150 million for Planned Parenthood affiliates in recent weeks, according to new federal Paycheck Protection Program data released Monday by the Small Business Administration.

Those loans infuriated anti-abortion conservatives, who cheered last year when President Donald Trump moved successfully to block the organization from accessing the federal government's main family-planning fund, NBC News reports.

The Planned Parenthood money was just one of many revelations that caught the attention of lawmakers and activists across the political spectrum as they pored over the names of more than 600,000 loan recipients Monday. Ultimately, Congress and Trump placed few restrictions on eligibility for the loan program, which was designed to help struggling small businesses and nonprofits meet payroll during the coronavirus crisis.

But in addition to restaurants, mom-and-pop shops and churches, the list of beneficiaries include a private school named for Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner's grandfather, companies with ties to lawmakers and their families, Washington lobbying shops, Wall Street investment firms and private-jet managers.

