Kyle Rittenhouse

What Legal Experts Make of Judge's Order for Rittenhouse to Draw His Own Jury by Lottery

The defendant was put in the odd position of picking the Kenosha panel randomly

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Kyle Rittenhouse could spend the next several decades of his life behind bars or soon walk free from a Wisconsin courthouse. And pieces of paper he grabbed at random with his right hand will have played a major role in the life-turning outcome.

Rittenhouse was directed Tuesday to blindly pick the seven women and five men who will decide whether he is criminally responsible for killing two men during protests last year over the police shooting Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Eighteen prospective jurors sat through two weeks of testimony and arguments before Rittenhouse was told to pick six numbers out of a tumbler. The six numbers corresponded to jurors who were then stricken from the panel, resulting in the 12 who were sent into deliberations.

More Kyle Rittenhouse Coverage

Kyle Rittenhouse 22 hours ago

Jurors Sent Home After Day 1 of Deliberations in Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

Kenosha Nov 15

Shootings, Arrest, Trial and More: The Kyle Rittenhouse Story Explained

“It’s completely random, and whoever is picking is picking,” John P. Gross, the director of the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Public Defender Project. “It was an interesting piece of theater having the judge inviting the defendant to make the draw.”

Ion Meyn, who also teaches law at UW-Madison, said he was jarred by the judge's having Rittenhouse handle the lottery. It has always been the courtroom clerk who does the draw in his experience, he said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial had a dramatic day on Wednesday, with tears from the defendant on the stand and threats of a mistrial from the judge. Criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor Bernarda Villalona joined LX News to explain the legal strategies, and missteps, behind the fireworks.

This article tagged under:

Kyle Rittenhouse
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us