What Is Title 42? The Soon-to-Expire Border Policy, Explained

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Friday that President Joe Biden’s administration will lift Trump-era pandemic restrictions that blocked migrants from entering the United States from the Mexican border, effective May 23.

The policy is known as Title 42. It’s the public health authority that has been widely criticized by Democrats and immigration advocates. But what even is Title 42 and why does CDC control it? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Title 42?

Title 42 is a public health authority that gives federal health officials power during a pandemic to take extraordinary measures to limit “the introduction of communicable diseases.” This health power has been around since 1893 but is rarely used.

In March 2020, former President Donald Trump invoked this policy through the CDC, intending that it would curb the spread of COVID-19 at the U.S.-Mexico border. The order allows border agents to turn away migrants seeking entry without giving them a chance to explain their fear.

Since then, migrants trying to enter the U.S. have been turned away more than 1.7 million times to Mexico or their home countries.

The move drew criticism from advocates, public health officials and even some within his administration, indicating that it was a political move to shrink immigration. A federal court in Washington, D.C., also ruled the policy unlawful in a class-action lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups.

When Does Title 42 Expire?

The CDC announced on Friday that it will end on May 23. Why not end it immediately? Officials said they need time to come up with “appropriate COVID-19 mitigation protocols” including scaling up COVID-19 vaccinations at the border and preparing facilities.

“After considering current public health conditions and an increased availability of tools to fight COVID-19 such as highly effective vaccines and therapeutics, the CDC Director has determined that an order suspending the right to introduce migrants into the United States is no longer necessary,” the CDC said in the announcement.

The decision is expected to draw more migrants to the Mexican border. The Department of Homeland Security said this week that about 7,100 migrants were coming daily but it now plans for as many as 18,000 daily arrivals.

However, migrants without an asylum claim might still be detained or removed. If they’re released into the U.S. pending immigration proceedings, they could still face detention for continued monitoring.

Migrants continued to arrive Monday at the sprawling camp under the international bridge between Mexico and the United States in Del Rio, Texas.

What Has the Biden Administration Said About Title 42?

Since Biden took office, he didn’t take any action on this anti-immigration policy. Biden’s deportation moratorium also doesn’t address it.

The administration decided to keep the policy in place as the pandemic continues to rage around the world. There was also an increasing number of migrants seeking to cross the southwest border, due in part to the economic upheaval of the pandemic and overall conditions in Central America, Haiti and elsewhere.

Which Countries Have Been Most Affected by the Policy?

Nonprofit Human Rights First’s study found that the so-called public health policy targeted Haitians and other Black asylum seekers.

Since January 202, DHS has removed more than 20,000 Haitians on at least 208 expulsion and deportation flights to Haiti. As recently as March this year, the DHS has removed more than 300 Haitians citing Title 42, according to the HRF.

The same study also found that the turn away has exposed migrants seeking safety to danger in Mexico. Under the Biden administration, the HRF reported nearly 10,000 kidnappings, torture, rape and other violent attacks on people removed through Title 42 to Mexico.

"It is unacceptable for us to be turning our backs on the most vulnerable people and then say that we are supporting them," says Guerline Jozef of the Haitian Bridge Alliance. In a live interview from the border in Del Rio, Texas, she called out President Joe Biden and other federal officials and asked for humanitarian aid to Haitian migrants, along with a stop to deportations.