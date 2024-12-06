What is RCS text messaging? What to know amid latest security warnings

If you've seen the letters RCS while texting recently, you're not alone. But what do they mean and why are more people seeing them now?

It's likely because of a recent update from Apple allowing for easier texting between Android and Apple phones.

When Apple unveiled iOS 18 earlier this fall, it also rolled out the texting feature, though it still has its share of challenges.

Here's what to know:

What does RCS mean?

Rich Communication Services, or RCS, allows for texting between Android users and Apple phones.

"Rich Communication Services (RCS) chats provide an upgraded, rich messaging experience," according to Android.com. "RCS chats show you when someone is typing, offer read receipts, let you share files and high-resolution photos and more."

Why use RCS texting?

According to Apple, RCS texting allows users to send text, high-resolution photos and videos, links, and more, along with delivery and read receipts and "typing indicators."

These type of texts usually appear in a green bubble, as opposed to the iMessage blue.

"If you aren’t using iMessage, you can use RCS. RCS text messages can be sent to non-Apple devices as well as another iPhone or another Apple device with Text Message Forwarding turned on," Apple noted.

Google, the developer of the Android, has long put pressure on Apple to adopt RCS.

What are the cons of using RCS?

Apple noted that while RCS texting is available now, such messages "aren't end-to-end encrypted," meaning they are "not protected from a third-party reading them while they're sent between devices."

This is particularly problematic as several U.S. telecom firms, including AT&T and Verizon, and dozens of nations have been impacted by a Chinese hacking campaign.

The campaign, which was nicknamed Salt Typhoon by Microsoft, "is one of the largest intelligence compromises in U.S. history, and it has not yet been fully remediated," NBC News reported.

Apple has said that RCS messaging is a "carrier-provided service."

"When your device connects to your cellular network, it communicates with your carrier and their partners to set up RCS. User identifiers are exchanged for your carrier and their partners to authenticate your device and provide a connection," the company's website reads. "These identifiers could include but are not limited to your IMEI, IMSI, current IP address, and phone number. Your current IP address might also be shared with other RCS users."

How can you make sure your messages are encrypted?

iMessage users who communicate with other iMessage users will have their communications automatically encrypted. The same can be said for Google messages sent to other Google users.

But when iMessage users communicate with Google users, RCS comes into play, meaning the messages aren't "end-to-end encrypted."

That has historically sent many seeking encryption to popular apps like WhatsApp for communication.

How can you use RCS text messages?

To use RCS, Apple users will need iOS 18, as long as they have a text-messaging plan from a carrier that supports RCS on iPhone, Apple said.

To turn RCS on or off, go to Settings > Apps > Messages > RCS Messaging.

For Android users: