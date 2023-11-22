Niagara Falls

What is the Rainbow Bridge and where is it located?

The FBI is investigating an explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the U.S. and Canada in Niagara Falls Wednesday afternoon.

A vehicle crashed into the checkpoint structure at the Rainbow Bridge at a very high rate of speed, caught fire, and exploded, law enforcement officials told NBC News.

The two occupants inside the vehicle died.

Authorities are trying to determine whether the incident was intentional.

Four border crossings in Western New York are currently closed, according to the New York State Department of Transportation. Those crossings include the Rainbow Bridge, Peace Bridge, the Lewiston-Queenston, and the Whirlpool Bridge. NYSDOT said remaining international crossings are "on heightened alert" but are open.

What is the Rainbow Bridge?

The Niagara Falls International Rainbow Bridge, more commonly known as the Rainbow Bridge, connects the United States to the Canadian border.

The arch bridge across the Niagara River gorge is 1,450 feet long and 202 feet high. It's a fairly busy bridge with more than 86,000 vehicles crossing it last month.

Where is the Rainbow Bridge located?

The Rainbow Bridge is located in Niagara Falls, New York, and connects to Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. It opened 82 years ago on Nov. 1, 1941.

