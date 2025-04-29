Police have released more details after a car slammed into a daycare and after-school care center in Chatham, Illinois, Monday afternoon, leaving several young children dead and multiple others injured.

According to Illinois State Police, the incident began at 3:20 p.m. Monday when a vehicle in Chatham "left the road for unknown reasons."

The car then traveled through a field and crashed into the YNOT Outdoors Summer and After School Camp.

According to ISP, the car struck numerous individuals before exiting out the other side of the building.

Four people were killed in the crash, ISP said, including two 7-year-olds, an 8-year-old and an 18-year old. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victims as “female students,” saying their identities will be released after family members are notified.

Six additional children were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries, ISP said. At least one remained in critical condition.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was uninjured, ISP said, and transferred to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Toxicology reports were pending, ISP added.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, officials said. ISP added that the crash did "not appear to be a targeted attack."

In a Facebook Post, the Chatham Police Department called the incident a "terrible tragedy."

"If you believe in the power of prayer, please take a moment to pray right now for the entire Chatham community," the post said.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his office was closely monitoring developments.

“I am horrified and deeply saddened by the deaths of children and numerous injuries in Chatham this afternoon. Our community lost a group of bright and innocent young people with their whole lives ahead of them," he said in a statement. "Parents said goodbye to their kids this morning not knowing it would be the last time. My heart is heavy for these families and the unimaginable grief they’re experiencing – something that no parent should ever have to endure. MK and I extend our prayers and deepest condolences to everyone impacted by this unspeakable tragedy."

Chatham, Illinois, near Springfield, is located approximately 220 miles southwest of Chicago.