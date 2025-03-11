Health & Wellness

West Texas measles outbreak spreads into Oklahoma

Two measles case have been reported in the state. Both individuals were exposed to the outbreak that's growing on the western edge of Texas.

By Erika Edwards | NBC News

FILE - Signs point the way to measles testing in on Feb. 27, 2025, in Seminole, Texas.
Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images file

A third state is now part of the growing measles outbreak in the U.S.

On Tuesday, health officials in Oklahoma reported two “probable” cases in the state that appear to be linked to the ongoing outbreak in Texas and New Mexico.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the two people developed measles symptoms after exposure to cases associated with the Texas and New Mexico outbreaks.

Health officials in Lubbock, Texas, held a press conference on Wednesday following confirmation of the first death related to the current measles outbreak.
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The individuals isolated immediately after they realized they had been exposed and stayed home throughout the period they were contagious, health officials said.

The two cases come as the outbreak in West Texas continues to grow.

On Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services said that 223 measles cases had been confirmed in the state, up from 198 last week. The New Mexico Department of Health reported 33 cases, up from 30, in Lea County, which borders Texas.

Many of the cases developed in unvaccinated children.

Measles is a highly contagious airborne disease caused by a virus that can lead to severe complications and death.

“One of my concerns has been around travel,” said Katherine Wells, director of public health at the health department in Lubbock, Texas. “Communicable diseases do not know borders.”

Lubbock is the city where most of the hospitalized children in the outbreak have been treated.

Measles is one of the most contagious viruses on Earth. Unvaccinated people are most at risk for becoming infected, getting sick enough to be hospitalized and die from the virus.

Measles can be prevented with two doses of an MMR vaccine. The first shot is recommended around age 1, and the second shot at the beginning of kindergarten. Two doses are about 97% effective at preventing measles.

Health & Wellness Mar 4

As measles spreads, here's how to avoid one of the world's most contagious viruses

Trump administration Mar 10

Fact Check: RFK Jr. misleads on vitamin A, unsupported therapies for measles

Other individual cases unrelated to the West Texas outbreak have also been reported this week, in patients in Maryland and Vermont who had traveled overseas.

“Everybody’s on high alert,” Wells said.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Health & WellnessOklahoma
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us