Mercury will be in retrograde from April 21 to May 14, and Wendy’s is cooking up some comforting deals to help you cope with any potential chaos that comes your way.

The fast-food chain just announced that it's kicking off three weeks of "Mercury Menu" deals that customers can score while ordering with the Wendy's mobile app. The first offer launches on Friday, April 21, and a new promotion will debut every few days.

Already getting hungry thinking about the sweet savings? Here's the full list of deals:

Friday, April 21 — Sunday, April 23: BOGO $1 Premium Sandwich with any purchase

Monday, April 24 — Sunday, April 30: Free Crispy Chicken Sandwich with any purchase

Monday, May 1 — Sunday, May 7: Free 6-piece Crispy or Spicy Chicken Nuggets with any purchase

Monday, May 8 — Sunday, May 14: Free any size Hot & Crispy Fry with any purchase

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

As with all deals, there are a few restrictions, and customers will be limited to one qualifying item for each promotion. In addition, you won't be able to combine these offers with any other coupons.

If you’re psyched to save some money but aren’t exactly sure what the heck the phrase “Mercury is in retrograde” means, the phenomenon occurs when the planet Mercury moves slower than Earth around the sun.

The period of time when Mercury is in retrograde is typically associated with "meltdowns, false gossip, miscommunications, technology fails ... issues in travel, missed connections and delays in hearing pertinent information," according to astrologer Lisa Stardust.

The "Mercury Menu" promotions should come as good news for Wendy's customers who were recently bummed to learn that the fast-food chain had discontinued its popular Grilled Chicken Sandwich and ushered in a new Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap.

It's been a busy couple of weeks for the fast-food chain, who recently hosted its annual National Roast Day on April 12. During the hilarious event, the restaurant's social media channels poked fun at TODAY's Al Roker in a video that was played live on TODAY.

After introducing herself, Wendy the animated character referenced Al's recent interview with President Joe Biden, where Al asked if Biden plans to run for office again in 2024.

“Oh, and Al, before you ask — I’m not planning on running for president,” she said and made a kissing sound.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: