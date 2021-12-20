White House

‘Welcome to the White House': Bidens Adopt New Puppy

A picture of Commander, the new White House puppy.
Joe Biden/White House

President Joe Biden on Monday revealed that the White House is now home to a new tenant: a puppy named Commander.

Biden announced the adoption on Twitter.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Commander is the third German shepherd to have joined the Biden family at the White House, following Major and Champ.

The family got Champ as a puppy in 2008. They adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Society in 2018. Major is the first rescue dog to live in the White House.

Champ died at the age of 13 in June.

"He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family," Biden and first lady Jill Biden said of Champ.

White House Canine Coverage:

Joe Biden Apr 12

Major Training: Biden Dog Gets Help Adjusting to White House

White House Mar 31

Ruh Roh! Biden Pooch Drops Doggie Doo in White House Hallway

This article tagged under:

White HouseJoe BidenMajorCommanderJill Biden
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us