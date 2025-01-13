Animals

WATCH: Video captures coyote being pulled out of grocery store shelf in Chicago

No injuries were reported in the incident as Chicago Animal Care and Control and Chicago police responded to the incident.

By Alex Fisher

When video footage showing an officer working to get an animal out of a shelving unit at an Aldi store in Chicago's Humboldt Park began, no one could have predicted what would eventually come out.

Could it be a rat? A snake? Maybe even a possum?

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

No.

Instead, as the video goes on and the officer appears to pull something out by its legs, a coyote slowly slips between the produce shelves until it is on all fours inside the store.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Chicago Animal Care and Control and Chicago police confirmed they responded to the 800 block of North Kedzie around 9:45 a.m. Monday "and safely took custody of the coyote."

"The animal is currently at our facility awaiting transfer to our wildlife rehabilitation partner, Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation," CACC said in a statement to NBC Chicago. "The coyote appears uninjured, but Flint Creek will conduct an assessment to confirm its health before releasing it back into the wild if deemed appropriate."

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

California Wildfires Jan 13

Strong winds forecast to return and threaten Los Angeles area's fight against fires

Trump administration 26 mins ago

Trump Pentagon pick Pete Hegseth to face grilling in first Senate hearing

Chicago police said no injuries were reported in the incident.

Experts took the opportunity to remind the public that January through March is coyote mating season, "which often leads to increased activity and sightings as they search for mates and establish territories."

"While coyotes are generally not a threat to humans, it’s always best to avoid interaction and for people to secure food sources to minimize encounters," animal control stated.

This article tagged under:

Animalschicago news
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us