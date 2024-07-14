Donald Trump

WATCH: Trump rushed off stage after shots fired at Pennsylvania rally

The former president was seen with blood on his ear and face as Secret Service rushed him offstage.

By Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Cameras were rolling for former President Donald Trump's speech at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday when gunshots rang out, providing footage of the moments Secret Service agents swarmed Trump and rushed him offstage.

The former president was seen to have blood on his ear and face, but is said to be safe after the incident.

The shooter and a spectator at the rally are confirmed dead, and two other spectators were critically injured.

Follow live updates on the incident here.

