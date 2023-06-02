Watch European Space Agency's First Live Stream From Mars

We're live from Mars!

The European Space Agency launched a live stream of images from the planet Mars on Friday afternoon, with the agency saying "this will be the closest you can get to a live view from the Red Planet."

The one-hour stream, which was in celebration of the 20th birthday of Mars Express spacecraft that has orbited the planet nearly 25,000 times, showed new images of Mars roughly every 50 seconds. The images were "beamed down directly from the Visual Monitoring Camera (VMC) on board ESA’s long-lived but still-highly-productive martian orbiter," the agency said.

Say cheese! 📸 Over the past 20 years, #MarsExpress has orbited Mars 24,510 times, during which our #HRSC has acquired 6916 images. 😲 We couldn’t quite fit all of them into this video, but you can find the best ones on our Flickr gallery: https://t.co/ey8vXRxlmM pic.twitter.com/rFzxzqOUrT — DLR - English (@DLR_en) June 2, 2023

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Technically, the stream wasn't "live." But it was close. The agency said light traveling from Mars to Earth can take anywhere from three to 22 minutes depending on the orbital position of the two planets.

"In this way, there’s actually no such thing as ‘live’ news in space as we are limited by the speed of light traversing great distances," the agency said.

Watch a replay of the live stream on the agency's YouTube channel.