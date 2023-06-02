Mars

Watch European Space Agency's First Live Stream From Mars

The agency said "this will be the closest you can get to a live view from the Red Planet"

By Mike Gavin

A view of the Valles Marineris hemisphere of Mars, composed of 102 Viking Orbiter images on July 9, 2013.
NASA/JPL-Caltech

We're live from Mars!

The European Space Agency launched a live stream of images from the planet Mars on Friday afternoon, with the agency saying "this will be the closest you can get to a live view from the Red Planet."

The one-hour stream, which was in celebration of the 20th birthday of Mars Express spacecraft that has orbited the planet nearly 25,000 times, showed new images of Mars roughly every 50 seconds. The images were "beamed down directly from the Visual Monitoring Camera (VMC) on board ESA’s long-lived but still-highly-productive martian orbiter," the agency said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Technically, the stream wasn't "live." But it was close. The agency said light traveling from Mars to Earth can take anywhere from three to 22 minutes depending on the orbital position of the two planets.

"In this way, there’s actually no such thing as ‘live’ news in space as we are limited by the speed of light traversing great distances," the agency said.

Watch a replay of the live stream on the agency's YouTube channel.

This article tagged under:

MarsSpace Exploration
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us