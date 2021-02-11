Indiana

Watch: Escaped Cows Barreling Down an Indiana Highway Cause Traffic Jam

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Cows caused some slow "mooo-ving" traffic in Indiana last weekend.

Cellphone video shows the herd of about 75 calves barreling down a highway in LaPorte County.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Capitol Riot 6 hours ago

Impeachment Trial Live Updates: Dems Outline Trump's Pattern of Inciting Violence

coronavirus pandemic 19 hours ago

Taxing Time: How the Pandemic Will Affect Filing Your Taxes

Luckily, an off-duty officer, who happened to be nearby in his department police car, quickly got in front of the herd and drove ahead with his police lights flashing in order to warn on-coming traffic.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

The officer, along with others, began corralling the calves, and eventually, they were all accounted for.

Turned out the cows had escaped from a nearby farm.

No injuries were reported to the human onlookers or the cattle.

This article tagged under:

Indiana
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us