Washington state man detained by immigration agents at Seattle airport after family vacation

The group believes his detainment may be connected to nonviolent convictions from when he was a young adult.

A Washington state man, who came to the United States from the Philippines as a young child and is a green card holder, was detained by immigration agents as he returned from vacation with his family.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Maximo Londonio, 42, was detained Thursday at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport, organizers with the community group Tanggol Migrante Network WA said at a news conference on Monday.

The group is assisting Londonio's wife, Crystal Londonio, as she fights his case.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Four days is too long," Crystal said through tears. "The lack of accountability by the United States Customs and Border Protection is failing him right now. ... I’m a U.S. citizen, you failed me."

CBP did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Tanggol Migrante Network WA said Maximo, a father of three who lives in Olympia, immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines at 12 years old. A member of the group said he and his family have traveled back and forth from the Philippines in the past with no issues.

Maximo, his wife, and their 12-year-old daughter landed at the airport on Thursday when he was pulled aside by CBP agents and then detained.

The group believes his detainment may be connected to nonviolent convictions from when he was a young adult.

"He’s not violent," Crystal said at the news conference. "He’s always been willing to go the extra mile. ... I just want somebody to go the extra mile for him."

She described her husband as "hard-working," "family-oriented," and "loving."

"I want to know if he's OK," she said, telling reporters and members of the community that she has received little information since his detention.

Londonio’s detention comes amid President Donald Trump's mass deportation plan. Among them is Kilmar Abrego Garcia, of Maryland, who was arrested by immigration agents and deported to El Salvador in March after the Trump administration accused him of being a member of the Salvadoran gang MS-13.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: