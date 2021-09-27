Crime and Courts

Washington State Bus Driver Stabbed to Death in Front of Elementary School Students

"Our focus right now is on supporting our students and staff who are deeply impacted by this tragedy," said Pasco School District Superintendent Michelle Whitney

By Kalhan Rosenblatt | NBC News

Longfellow Elementary School
Google Maps

A bus driver in Washington state was fatally stabbed in front of a group of elementary school students riding the bus Friday, police said.

Students from Longfellow Elementary School in Pasco were aboard the bus when an older man boarded and began stabbing the driver, who was not identified, police said, NBC affiliate KNDU reported.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The driver lost control of the bus, which jumped the curb and crashed into some bushes, the Tri-City Herald of Kennewick reported.

The suspect, who has not been identified, waited at the scene for police to arrive and was taken into custody, the Herald reported. The driver was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

daca 57 mins ago

Biden Administration Takes Steps to ‘Bulletproof' DACA From Legal Challenges

gabby petito 21 hours ago

Family Lawyer Says FBI Picked Up DNA Samples of Indicted Gabby Petito Fiancé

No children were physically harmed, KNDU reported.

Read the full story here at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsWashington
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us