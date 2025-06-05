Washington

Washington mom believes an Amber Alert may have saved her 3 daughters

Authorities are searching for the girls' father after their bodies were found zip-tied and with plastic bags over their heads in a remote part of Washington state.

By Matt Lavietes | NBC News

The mother of three girls who officials say were killed by their father is calling for reforms to Washington state's Amber Alert system after her daughters' bodies were discovered and as officials search for the man.

Whitney Decker believes her daughters may still be alive had the Washington State Patrol issued an Amber Alert for them last week, her attorney told NBC affiliate KING of Seattle on Thursday.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“It’s very important to Whitney to get that fixed,” said attorney Arianna Cozart.

Evelyn, 8, Paityn, 9, and Olivia Decker, 5, were found dead on Monday, several days after their mother reported them missing. Their father, Travis Decker, 32, is wanted on first-degree murder charges in connection with the killings.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Washington 22 hours ago

Grim details revealed in deaths of 3 young girls as search for father continues

Washington Jun 3

Washington father wanted on murder charges after 3 young daughters found dead

Authorities began searching for the girls Friday night after Whitney Decker filed a complaint that her ex-husband did not return the children after a planned visit, according to police.

Washington State Patrol issued an Endangered Missing Persons Advisory for the girls on Saturday. Unlike an Amber Alert, the advisory does not send a text message to all cell phones in the surrounding area about the missing children.

A spokesperson for the Washington State Patrol did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

Cozart said that her client's ex-husband had mental health issues and that local police relayed his illness to Washington State Patrol while pushing for an Amber Alert unsuccessfully.

Travis Decker.
Travis Decker (Wenatchee Police Department)

Court documents show that Whitney Decker told detectives she agreed to a parenting plan with her ex-husband in September. However, he refused to sign the document after he became homeless, according to the affidavit.

The agreement was contingent on Travis Decker seeking mental health treatment and domestic violence anger-management counseling, according to the affidavit. The military veteran never did, according to court documents.

The three girls were found zip-tied and with plastic bags over their heads near a campground in a remote part of the state, roughly 130 miles east of Seattle, according to the court document.

It is unclear if Travis Decker is armed, but officials said he is considered dangerous. Authorities said relatives informed them that Travis Decker has skills to survive outdoors for long stretches and would sometimes go “off-grid” for months.

A Washington man is wanted in connection with the deaths of his three young daughters, who went missing after his scheduled custody visit.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Washington
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us