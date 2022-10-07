Wanted Fugitive Gets Caught After Applying for Job at NJ Sheriff's Office

Law enforcement in New Jersey didn't have to look far to find a wanted fugitive — because she applied for a job to join them.

Zyeama Johnson was wanted in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, on fraud charges. There was also a warrant out for her arrest in Jersey City on traffic charges.

Tracking her down was as easy as posting a job opening. With the warrants still out for her, Johnson applied for a job as a security guard with the sheriff's office in Hudson County — the same county where she faced traffic charges.

Officers called her in for what she thought was an interview. That's when they said they took her into custody, and found her in possession of two stolen credit cards.