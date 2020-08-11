Elections 2020

Voter Registration Surged During BLM Protests, Study Finds

The rise, largely among Democrats and independents, came after a steep decline amid the coronavirus pandemic

In this June 14, 2020, file photo, a protester holds a sign that says "Vote" with an American Flag as they march through the streets of New York City.
Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

Voter registrations fell sharply amid the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, but shot up in June amid nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd, according to a new analysis.

TargetSmart, a Democratic political data firm, analyzed local election officials' registration data against their voter file and found a surge of Democratic and unaffiliated voter registrations in June, amid the large Black Lives Matter protests across the country.

"Despite a full or partial lockdown in large swaths of the country for much of the month, voter registration began to rebound as people took to the streets to protest," the firm said in its analysis.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Donald Trump 4 hours ago

Virus Updates: Companies Test Antibody Drugs; Interest in Homeschool Soars

2020 10 hours ago

‘Tenacious and Trailblazing': Dems Praise Harris as Biden's VP Pick

In the first half of June, 1.1 million voters registered. By comparison, 1.5 million voters registered in the entire month of June 2016. Not all states have reported the entire month of June's registration data, hence the partial national data.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Elections 2020George Floydprotestsblack lives mattervoter registration
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us