Mexico

Volunteer Searchers in Mexico Find 11 Bodies in Clandestine Pits Near US Border

Relatives of the disappeared have to conduct their own searches in many parts of Mexico, because police are unable or unwilling to do so

US-MEXICO-BORDERPROJECT2017
GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images

Authorities in northern Mexico say volunteer searchers have found 11 bodies in clandestine burial pits just a few miles from the U.S. border.

The government of Sonora state said late Monday the bodies included nine men and two women.

Investigators used backhoes Sunday and Monday to excavate a series of pits, many holding several bodies, in San Luis Rio Colorado, across the border from Yuma, Arizona.

The state prosecutors’ office said the bodies were “badly decomposed” and would be subject to genetic and specialized forensics tests to identify them.

Volunteer search teams made up of relatives of disappeared people led authorities to the pits in a stretch of desert near a garbage dump.

Relatives of the disappeared have to conduct their own searches in many parts of Mexico, because police are unable or unwilling to do so.

Mexico has more than 98,356 disappeared, according to government data. Most are thought to have been killed by drug cartels, their bodies dumped into shallow graves, burned or dissolved.

The government has struggled to identify even the bodies that have been found. Some 52,000 await identification.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Mexico
