Pennsylvania

Virus Deaths Set New Single-day High in Pennsylvania

Every county now has an infected resident, Pennsylvania officials said

By Marc Levy and Mark Scolforo

Caution tape on a basketball hoop

Pennsylvania smashed its single-day high for reported coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday, with a total of 249 deaths and almost 15,000 cases reported by state and county officials.

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that every county now has an infected resident.

Levine maintained Tuesday that the best way for people to protect themselves, their family and their community is to stay home.

Not every state agency is necessarily urging people to stay home: The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission opened trout season Tuesday, although the abrupt announcement was two weeks ahead of schedule in a move designed to preempt big gatherings of anglers and travel that typically occur on the traditional April opening day.

Though trout season is open, anglers and boaters must abide by social distancing guidelines provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Gov. Tom Wolf, the Fish and Boat Commission said.

“The trout we have been stocking have had time to spread out, and so should you,” Tim Schaeffer, the agency’s executive director, said in a statement.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvaniacoronavirus
