Virginia Students Stage Walkout in Protest of Governor's School Transgender Policy

Crowds of students have begun to walk out of Northern Virginia schools on Tuesday in protest of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed restrictions on transgender students’ rights.

More than 90 schools are set to participate, including 59 in Northern Virginia, and thousands of students are expected to join the demonstrations.

Chopper footage from NBC Washington showed crowds of students outside C.D. Hylton High School in Woodbridge, Colgan High School in Manassas, Kilmer Middle School in Vienna, Rachel Carson Middle School in Herndon and James W Robinson, Jr. Secondary School in Fairfax.

“Trans rights are human rights,” a sign held up by one student said. Students waved rainbow flags and the Progress flag, which includes light blue, light pink and white stripes to honor transgender people, and black and brown stripes to honor marginalized Black and brown communities and people with AIDS.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Youngkin's proposed policy would restrict which pronouns students may use and require teachers to reveal a student's identity to their parents without the student's permission.

The policy changes would take effect 30 days after a mandatory public comment period that began Monday. More than 15,500 comments had been submitted by Tuesday morning.

Youngkin said the final decision on the policy will be made by the Virginia Department of Education once the public comment period closes. Go here if you want to weigh in.