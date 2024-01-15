Virginia officials warn of potential measles exposure at Dulles, Reagan airports

If you were at Dulles International Airport or Reagan Washington National Airport early this month, you may have been exposed to someone with measles.

A person who had measles after returning from international travel was in both airports on two dates, Virginia Department of Health officials said Saturday. The exposure is linked to two locations and times:

Dulles, main terminal international arrivals area, Jan. 3, 4 to 8 p.m.

Reagan Washington, Terminal A, Jan. 4, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.

VDH was notified of a confirmed case of measles in a person who traveled through Northern Virginia when returning from international travel. Out of an abundance of caution, VDH is informing people who were at various locations. Full news release:https://t.co/xZlH91QmEG — Va Dept of Health (@VDHgov) January 13, 2024

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Health officials are working to identify people who may have been exposed, including passengers on specific flights, a statement from the department said.

Measles is highly contagious but preventable through a vaccine. Symptoms include a fever, runny nose, watery eyes, a cough and a rash.

If you are not vaccinated for measles and may have been exposed, you should watch for potential symptoms, health officials said.

"Anyone who was exposed and is at risk of developing measles should watch for symptoms until January 25, 2024. If you notice the symptoms of measles, immediately isolate yourself by staying home and away from others. Contact your healthcare provider right away. Call ahead before going to your healthcare provider’s office or the emergency room to notify them that you may have been exposed to measles and ask them to call the health department. This will help protect other patients and staff," a statement said.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.