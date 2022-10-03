16-Year-Old Dies as Gunfire Erupts on NJ Street Corner as Kids Leave School

A teenager was killed and a New Jersey street corner broke into chaos during a shooting Monday afternoon, with bullets flying just steps from several schools.

The frightening moments in East Orange occurred just as children were let out of class in the afternoon. According to witnesses, the shooting took place on Lincoln Street near Park Avenue, right near a family grocery store as well as the schools.

Surveillance video from nearby showed people running, and police responding to the scene shortly after. Frantic friends and classmates tried to help the teen, but he did not survive.

"I heard kids screaming then I heard three shots go off. I turned the corner and next thing I know, I see the kid laying down on the ground with blood," said a 15-year-old named Mike.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the deadly shooting, but witnesses said that the victim was only 16 years old.

"My son was just in school with another kid earlier, and then he comes and said the kid got shot. Hurt my head," said parent Annette Bogae.

Investigators have not yet released any information regarding a possible suspect or suspects. After neighbors said that it was the second time in a year that a young person had been shot in the area, some parents are now afraid to let their children walk to and from school.

"My daughters are teenagers, so I allow them to walk home because I'm still at work when they get out of school. But this can't happen again, we can't do that anymore, it's not safe," said one parent.

An investigation is ongoing.