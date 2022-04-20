Video Shows Syracuse Police Detaining Crying 8-Year-Old Boy

A bystander video that shows Syracuse, New York, police detaining a sobbing 8-year-old boy has prompted an internal investigation, officials said.

The video, which garnered 5 million views as of Wednesday morning, shows an officer who is behind the boy and restraining him by both arms while the child is crying.

NBC News does not know what occurred before a bystander began recording.

The one-minute clip begins with a man off-camera asking the officer holding the boy what police are doing before commenting that the child “looks like a baby to me.”

