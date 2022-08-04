Video Shows NJ Sub Shop Employee Save Customer From Choking

A worker at a New Jersey sandwich shop was seen on security camera springing into action to save a customer choking on food.

It occurred around lunchtime Thursday at the PrimoHoagies in the Rockaway Townsquare Mall. A woman was eating her sandwich when part of it got stuck in her throat.

After trying to take a drink but not being able to swallow, the frightened woman stood up from her chair to get help.

She went up to the shop's counter while waving her arms, showing the workers she couldn't breathe. The worker recognized what was going on, and performed the Heimlich Maneuver on the choking woman.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The food was quickly dislodged, popping right out. The woman who was choking didn't suffer any further injuries.

PrimoHoagies said it was planning on honoring the worker for her quick thinking that may have saved the customer's life.