North Carolina

Video Shows Little Leaguers Hitting the Ground as Gunshots Ring Out During Tournament

Some teams have pulled out of N.C. state championships, with one group saying the shooting was "too traumatic" to consider returning

FILE - baseballs
Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

A weekend active shooter scare at a sports park hosting North Carolina's Little League championships has shaken some of the participating teams enough that they've withdrawn.

Police in Wilson, North Carolina, said Monday that any fear may be misplaced, as there was no active shooter, and no one appeared to have been targeted by the roughly 10:30 a.m. gunfire Sunday.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Dramatic video of the incident obtained by NBC affiliate WITM of Eastern North Carolina shows elementary school-age children on the field hitting the ground at the sound of three gunshots. Some adults and children in the dugout and on the sidelines appear to repeatedly yell and scream, "Get down!"

The station reported that one round appeared to cross the outfield and come to a stop near at least one player. The day's play was canceled, but the tournament resumed Monday, with some teams absent.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Capitol Riot 6 hours ago

Jan. 6 Hearing to Focus on Trump Allies' Alleged Coordination With Extremist Groups

Selfies 1 hour ago

US Tourist Falls Into Mount Vesuvius Crater While Taking Selfie

This article tagged under:

North CarolinashootingLittle League
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Wawa Welcome America Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us