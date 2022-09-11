Hard Rock Stadium

Tailgate Party Fire at Hard Rock Stadium Destroys 8 Cars During Dolphins-Patriots Game

The Miami-Dade Fire Department is investigating a fire that erupted outside Hard Rock Stadium Sunday afternoon.

According to MDFD, at least eight cars were on fire in the remote parking lot outside of Hard Rock Stadium. 

Video appears to show a big cloud of black smoke coming out of the parking lot just outside the stadium.

The parking lot was full due to the Miami Dolphins' home opener against the New England Patriots.

"It was probably in the second or third quarter we saw a lot of black smoke coming from the megatron," Mike Darwish said.

Most of the car owners didn’t even know their cars caught fire until they walked out of the stadium at the end of the game. 

Scott Dellorfano is the owner of one of the cars that went up in flames and said his Mercedes S63 is a total loss. He had $3,000 cash in the car as well.

"They said a grill caught on fire, it set off another car that blew up and it took our 5 or 6 cars. That's what the police told me. I got insurance, you call stadium legal people, and then go from there," Dellorfano said.

Dellorfano said the police told him someone left a hot grill under a car with carbon and that the car caught on fire which passed to the other cars.

More than 10 Miami-Dade Fire units worked to get the fire under control and authorities said there are no reported injuries. 

All of the cars have been removed from the parking lot

