Video of Police Forcefully Arresting Brothers Prompts Days of Protests in South Carolina

A video shot by a witness that shows police forcefully arresting two brothers has shaken a South Carolina community, which was bracing Friday for a third-consecutive night of protests.

The tension in Rock Hill, a city about 25 miles south of Charlotte, North Carolina, was sparked by Wednesday’s arrest of Ricky Price, 35, and Travis Price, 32. The siblings, who are Black, are seen scuffling with Rock Hill police in a video posted by a bystander to Facebook, officials said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said Ricky Price violently resisted arrest. The brothers' attorney, Justin Bamberg, said the elder Price suffered a broken nose during the arrest.

“We understand people are mad," Bamberg said Friday. "This is not just about what happened to Ricky and Travis, this is about a systemic issue. There are people in this country who, quite frankly, are tired of feeling that they’re the punching bag of law enforcement in America. That’s what this is about.”

Read the full story at NBCNews.com