Video of Plainclothes NYPD Officers Arresting Protester Sparks Controversy

Video of NYPD officers taking a protester into custody during a protest on Manhattan streets has sparked controversy, but the department says the actions taken were entirely appropriate and warranted.

The arrest happened Tuesday evening, as a group of protesters made their way down Second Avenue at East 25th Street. The person in the video was among 12 people who were arrested, according to the NYPD.

In the video shared on Twitter, plainclothes police can be seen grabbing the person, who appeared to be ahead of the other protesters, and forcing them into an unmarked van. Police sources told NBC News that the arrest was conducted by undercover NYPD officers.

As the person was being taken away, the other protesters rushed over to see what was going on. Uniformed officers kept the demonstrators away, using bicycles as barriers, video showed.

NYC is taking after Portland - a trans femme protestor was pulled into an unmarked van at the Abolition Park protest - this was at 2nd Ave and 25th Street pic.twitter.com/1PDhSYuK9h — michelle lh࿊࿊q (@MichelleLhooq) July 28, 2020

"They actually snatched up and took a woman who was in our camp and drove off. Which initiated aggression from our camp," one protester said.

It was unclear what had transpired prior to the video being recorded.

After the incident, the NYPD said on Twitter that the protester "was wanted for damaging police cameras during 5 separate criminal incidents in & around City Hall Park." The department also noted that officers were hit with rocks and bottles while bringing the person into custody, and in a subsequent tweet, said that the "Warrant Squad uses unmarked vehicles to effectively locate wanted suspects."

A senior law enforcement official told NBC New York that the suspect had been wanted in connection with criminal mischief around City Hall Park, including sabotaging and tampering with NYPD cameras. It was not immediately clear if the protester would face charges, and the person had not been identified.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams tweeted that he found the incident concerning, and was trying to get answers.

While protesters likened the action to those of federal officer sent to Portland by President Trump as that city is in the midst of weeks-long protests, law enforcement officials say federal officers were not involved in any capacity, nor have they been involved in any protests in NYC so far.

There was also video showing more protesters clashing with NYPD officers later on near Madison Square Park.