Police in Florida said a man has been arrested for attacking an 11-year-old girl and pinning her down because he believed she'd thrown eggs at his apartment in a disturbing incident caught on video.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Marius Mutu was arrested on charges of battery and false imprisonment for the incident that occurred Saturday.

WFLA reports that deputies responded to the Allison Park Place apartments shortly after noon when the screams of a young girl caused neighbors to call 911 and confront the man.

Video shows the man pinning down the child as she screams for help.

"Please! I wasn't doing anything — I swear to God! Help me! Help me!" the restrained girl can be heard yelling as the man attempts to take a picture of her.

In the video, a neighbor can be heard screaming "get off of her" and a different man eventually walks up to seemingly stop the assault.

Mutu told police that someone had been throwing eggs at his apartment the past week. When he saw it happen again on Saturday, he assumed it was the girl who was walking by and confronted her, officials said. He said he wanted to take a picture of the girl to report her to the apartment's management.

Mutu "chased her, forced her to the ground, and restrained her until adults intervened," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

“This type of behavior is not only unacceptable, it’s reprehensible. The safety of our children is non-negotiable,” Chronister said. “This child endured a terrifying and traumatic experience at the hands of someone who chose to take matters into his own hands."

NBC News reports that Mutu works in the city of Tampa's parking department and that he has since been suspended.