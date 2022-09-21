alligator

Watch: Huge Gator Found Roaming Texas Neighborhood Removed By Tow Truck

The gator had to be removed with the help of a tow truck

By Holley Ford

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Texas - no, not Florida - homeowners were stunned to see a huge visitor crawling around their neighborhood this week.

A 10-foot alligator was found roaming the streets of a subdivision in Atascocita, located about 30 miles northeast of Houston down in Harris County, according to a tweet by Constable Mark Herman.

Neighbors told Houston NBC affiliate KPRC that the gator was first spotted on a surveillance camera partially underneath a truck in someone's driveway early Monday morning.

Atascocita alligator
Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman
By the time police arrived, the alligator was back in the street.

Law enforcement officers called a specialist to the scene who covered the animal's face with a hoodie and tied it up. Then he worked with a tow truck driver to lift the gator into the bed of his pickup truck before driving away.

The alligator is now safe with Animal Control.

A homeowner told KPRC said there are many gators in the neighborhood bayou, but they're much smaller than this one.

This article tagged under:

alligatorTexas News
