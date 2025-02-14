Vance berates European leaders as tensions with close allies burst into the open

Vice President JD Vance publicly berated European leaders on a host of issues, from free speech to immigration and security on Friday, as simmering tensions between the United States and its close allies boiled over at an international conference in Munich.

The vice president used the podium at the high-level security gathering that had been focusing on the invasion of Ukraine and the threat Russia poses Europe and the rest of the world to raise social issues animating many on the American right.

"The threat that I worry the most about vis-à-vis Europe is not Russia. It's not China. It's not any external actor," he said at the Munich Security Conference in Germany. "What I worry about is the threat from within — the retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values, values shared with the United States of America."

He added: “I’ve heard a lot about what you need to defend yourselves from and of course, that’s important. But what has seemed a little bit less clear to me ... is what exactly you’re defending yourselves for?”

A rift between the United States and Europe had been growing after President Donald Trump was accused of excluding Kyiv and Europe from peace talks to end the nearly three-year war in Ukraine.

Throughout the event, European leaders appeared to ramp up their criticism of the Trump administration's handling of peace efforts.

"The new American administration has a very different world view to ours, one that has no regard for established rules, partnership and grown trust,” German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, prior to Vance's comments.

"We have to accept that and we can deal with it. But I am convinced that it is not in the interests of the international community for this world view to become the dominant paradigm,” Steinmeier, whose post is largely ceremonial, said, according to Reuters.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the world had reached a "moment in history" where "great challenges loom" as she called on the international community to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for proving "he has given up" a bid to "destroy Ukraine."

There is growing alarm across Europe after what Trump described as a “lengthy and highly productive” conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine.

Trump was accused of shutting Kyiv and Europe out of peace talks, while comments he made about the future of Ukraine prompted fear and anger in that country and across Europe.

Friday’s security conference comes amid growing concerns over what actions Moscow might take if it is handed a win in Ukraine, particularly amid Trump’s suggestions that the U.S. would not defend NATO allies if they are attacked.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his nation would not accept any peace deal negotiated between the U.S. and Russia alone.

“Ukraine must negotiate from a position of strength, with strong and reliable security guarantees, and that NATO membership would be the most cost-effective for partners,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

Last year, NATO members had indicated that Ukraine was on an “irreversible path” to eventual membership in the alliance. But both Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have indicated that NATO membership and Ukraine regaining lost territory are effectively off the table.

Earlier, Vance may have offered European allies some reassurance in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, warning that Russia could face more sanctions and even military action if it refuses to agree a deal ensuring Ukraine's long-term independence.

“There are economic tools of leverage, there are of course military tools of leverage,” Vance told the newspaper, describing the possible pressures the U.S. could apply. “There are any number of formulations, of configurations, but we do care about Ukraine having sovereign independence.”

He did not expand on those comments during his address at Friday's security conference.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Friday condemned any plan for peace talks that does not involve Ukrainians and Europeans.

“A sham peace — over the heads of Ukrainians and Europeans — would gain nothing,” Baerbock said in a statement as the security conference got underway. “A sham peace would not bring lasting security, neither for the people in Ukraine nor for us in Europe or the United States,” she said, according to Reuters.

Baerbock called for talks between U.S. and international partners to be held at the Munich conference, an annual gathering of political and military leaders, as well as diplomats.

Hegseth has separately emphasized the need for Europe to take a lead in ending the brutal conflict, saying U.S. troops would not be part of any peacekeeping mission and that it would be up to European powers to finance Ukrainian security guarantees.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius condemned the Trump administration's decision to take "two important negotiating issues off the table" as a "careless" mistake.

"In my view, it would have been much better to talk about Ukraine’s possible NATO membership and possible territorial changes at the negotiating table first and then with Ukraine present and not with them already having Putin’s price hanging over them," he said.

