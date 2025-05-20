Burglary response leads to discovery of ‘underground casino' in Los Angeles

Dozens of people were detained Monday after police uncovered what officers described as an “underground casino” in Van Nuys, a neighborhood of Los Angeles.

What started as a response to a possible burglary led to the discovery shortly before 3 a.m. on the 16100 block of Leadwell Street. Officers responded to an alarm coming from a building in the area and spotted the person they were searching for heading north on the rooftops.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When they approached one particular building, officers found evidence of a secret gambling ring.

Melissa Cruz, one of several individuals detained in connection with the operation, described it as “little kid games.”

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“You go to Chuck E. Cheese or Shakey’s and they have some of these games in there,” she said. Cruz added that she didn’t consider it gambling and likened the operation as more of a club for adults.

Another woman who identified herself as Cheyenne said she received a citation for being present at an illegal gambling place.

It’s unclear in total how many people were cited or detained.