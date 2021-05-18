Indianapolis

Value of Home Doubles After Black Owner Asks White Friend to Stand In for Appraisal

Carlette Duffy suspected race played a role in her first two low appraisals. Now her experiences are part of complaints with federal housing authorities

Indianapolis Cityscapes And City Views
Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

A Black Indianapolis homeowner who had a nagging suspicion that her house was lowballed in two appraisals last year says the value of her house doubled after she asked a white friend to stand in for her during a third appraisal, NBC News reports.

Carlette Duffy's home was assessed by two different companies in 2020, with the first appraisal at $125,000 and the second at $110,000. But after she removed photos of herself and her relatives and had a white friend pose as her brother for the appraiser's home visit, her home was valued at $259,000, according to the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The nonprofit announced this month that it had filed housing discrimination complaints on Duffy's behalf with the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

asian americans 4 hours ago

As US Emerges From COVID, AAPI Leaders Say Hate Incidents Expected to Rise

Andrew Brown Jr. 10 hours ago

Prosecutor Says Deputies' Fatal Shooting of Andrew Brown Jr ‘Justified,' Won't Release Bodycam Video

The complaints allege discrimination against Duffy based on her "race" and "color." They argue that the lower valuations amount to violations of "Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968 as amended by the Fair Housing Act of 1988."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

IndianapolisIndianaracial justiceHousing Discrimination
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us