Looking at the value meals from McDonald's, Taco Bell and other big chains

Welcome to the summer of value meals.

Several fast-food chains have rolled out value meals in recent weeks as they try to attract customers amid rising prices across the industry. McDonald's and Taco Bell are just a couple of the major chains engaged in the value-meal wars with their respective $5 Meal Deal and $7 Luxe Cravings Box.

But what exactly comes with these value meals and how long will they be available?

Here's a breakdown of some of the most notable ones:

Burger King

Burger King launched a $5 Have Your Way Meal starting last month. The meal comes with the choice of a Whopper Jr., Chicken Jr. or Bacon Cheeseburger, along with a four-piece chicken nuggets, fries and a soft drink.

Burger King plans to offer the $5 meal for "several months," according to a memo obtained by Bloomberg.

KFC

KFC has been offering a few different value meals since April. The Taste of KFC Deals include a $4.99 Meal for One, a Meal for Two and a $20 Family Meal.

Here's a detailed look at each:

$4.99 Meal for One: Two pieces of chicken (drum and thigh), mashed potatoes and gravy, and a biscuit.

Two pieces of chicken (drum and thigh), mashed potatoes and gravy, and a biscuit. Meal for Two: Four pieces of chicken (drum, thigh, breast, wing), mashed potatoes and gravy, and two biscuits. The price of this offering varies by location.

Four pieces of chicken (drum, thigh, breast, wing), mashed potatoes and gravy, and two biscuits. The price of this offering varies by location. $20 Family Meal: Six pieces of chicken (two drums, two thighs, one breast and one wing), four individual sides and four biscuits. The side options include Secret Recipe Fries, mac & cheese, mashed potatoes (with or without gravy), coleslaw and sweet corn.

The deals will be available through the end of the year.

McDonald's

McDonald's brought back its $5 Meal Deal on June 25. The deal features the choice of a McChicken or a McDouble, plus a four-piece of chicken nuggets, fries and a drink.

The $5 Meal Deal will run as a national promotion for four weeks, but McDonald's USA president Joe Erlinger said some local markets, such as Dallas and Las Vegas, have already decided to keep it on the menu longer than that.

Sonic

Sonic announced a FUN.99 Menu on July 1 that boasts a wide range of items all at $1.99 each. The value menu includes a Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger, Chili Cheese Coney, Bacon Ranch Queso Wrap, Southwest Crunch Queso Wrap, small tots and any of the 12 Sonic shake flavors in a 16-ounce size.

The value items aren't a temporary addition to the menu, either, with Sonic saying the FUN.99 Menu is "here to stay."

Starbucks

While Starbucks isn't a fast-food chain, the coffee titan did enter the value-meal wars with a limited-time offering. The Starbucks Pairing Menu allows customers to get a tall hot/iced coffee or tea with a croissant for $5. Customers can also pair a tall hot/iced coffee or tea with a breakfast sandwich for $6 or $7 depending on the sandwich.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell debuted its $7 Luxe Cravings Box on June 27. The box comes with a Chalupa Supreme, a 5-Layer Burrito, a Double Stacked Taco, chips and nacho cheese sauce, and a medium fountain drink. The deal offers customers a 55% discount, according to Taco Bell.

The Luxe Cravings Box will be available for a limited time only.